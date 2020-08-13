Record daily jump in coronavirus cases in Ukraine

A commuter wearing a face mask and gloves walks in front of a famous mosaic depicting the portrait of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov , 'Lenin' at the Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukraine recorded a record daily jump of 1,592 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the national council of security and defence said on Thursday.

The number of infections has increased sharply in Ukraine in the past two months as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.

Health minister Maksym Stepanov urged people to obey broader restrictions that remain in place. “I will insist on strict adherence to all the rules. The situation is very tense,” Stepanov told a televised briefing.

The total number of cases rose to 86,140, including 1,992 deaths and 46,216 recoveries, as of Aug. 13.

