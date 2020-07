epa08550778 Real Madrid's players celebrates after winning Villarreal CF in their Spanish LaLiga soccer match held at Alfredo Di Estefano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 16 July 2020. Real Madrid is the Spanish LaLiga champion 2020 and won its 34th Championship. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

