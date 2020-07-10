Real Madrid or Man City could face Juve if Bianconeri pass Lyon hurdle
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The draws for the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions League were made this afternoon in Nyon. These games will be played on a one-legged basis in Lisbon.
Two return matches of the Last 16 round still need to be played prior to this stage.
Quarter-final draw
1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)
2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atlético (ESP)
3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)
4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Semi-final draw
1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3
