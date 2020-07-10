Real Madrid or Man City could face Juve if Bianconeri pass Lyon hurdle

epa08316492 (FILE) - The Champions League trophy on display during the draw of the first two qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League 2014/15 at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 23 June 2014 (re-issued on 23 March 2020). The UEFA informed on 23 March that "as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, UEFA has formally postponed the" Champions League and the Europa League final. Further on they declared: "No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. Further announcements will be made in due course." EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The draws for the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions League were made this afternoon in Nyon. These games will be played on a one-legged basis in Lisbon.

Two return matches of the Last 16 round still need to be played prior to this stage.

Quarter-final draw

1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atlético (ESP)

3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)

4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Semi-final draw

1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3 2. Winner quarter-final 2 vs winner quarter-final 4 The winner of semi-final 2 was drawn as the home team – for administrative purposes – for the final, which is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday 23 August. This season’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. The Champions League season so far

1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3

