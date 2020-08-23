Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Australia

Rare snowfall across southeast Australia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament House is seen in front of snow-covered hills surrounding the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in Canberra, Australia, 23 August 2020.

Antarctic air reaching Australia’s south east triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states on Saturday, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roads.

Over one metre (3.3 feet) of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology  said.

Via EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: