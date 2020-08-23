Rare snowfall across southeast Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament House is seen in front of snow-covered hills surrounding the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in Canberra, Australia, 23 August 2020.

Antarctic air reaching Australia’s south east triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states on Saturday, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roads.

Over one metre (3.3 feet) of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

Via EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

