Queen Elizabeth marks her 25,000th day on the UK throne

Today the Queen has reigned as monarch for 25,000 days, an unprecedented milestone!

On February 6, 1952, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth became Queen following the unexpected death of her father, King George VI. In 2015, the sovereign became the longest reigning British Monarch in history, overtaking a record previously set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years and 216 days.



Queen Victoria presided over Britain as monarch for 23,226 days, 16 hours, and 30 minutes.

On Saturday July 18, Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the throne for a grand total of 25,000 days.

The Queen will spend the day at Windsor Castle, where she, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the “HMS Bubble” of staff have been staying throughout lockdown.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the 94-year-old will spend the day “privately.” When she became Britain’s longest-serving monarch five years ago, the Queen said the record was “not one to which I have ever aspired.”



