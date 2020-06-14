Queen Elizabeth attends Zoom meeting during Carers Week 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

To mark Carers Week 2020, Queen Elizabeth and the Princess Anne spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The Carers. Trust to find out more about the challenges they face.

Princess Anne has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011.

The Trust provides support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public.

Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related