Qatar allows citizens and permanent residents to travel and return anytime

Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1.

The government communications office (GCO) said arrivals from low-risk countries are required to take a coronavirus test at the airport and sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week, state news agency (QNA) reported on its twitter account, citing a statement from GCO.

GCO said the list of low-risk countries will be published on the Ministry of Public Health’s website and will be reviewed every two weeks.

Travellers from low-risk countries who have obtained COVID-free certificates from an accredited testing centre within 48 hours of travelling will not have to take a test at the airport.

The measures come as the third phase of a four-phase plan to lift coronavirus restrictions starts at the beginning of August.

Qatar has reported 10,7430 coronavirus cases so far, with 160 deaths and 10,4191 recovered.

