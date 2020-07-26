Putin and Zelenskiy pledge support for ceasefire in Ukraine starting tomorrow

epa08058420 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France, 09 December 2019. The Normandy format was created in 2014 to resolve the conflict between Kiev and the breakaway republics in Ukraine's east. EPA-EFE/CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine and both expressed support for a ceasefire that starts on July 27, their offices said on Sunday.

The Kremlin said Putin told Zelenskiy in a phone call that Ukraine’s decision to hold regional elections in 2020 contradicts the Minsk peace accords aimed at resolving the conflict which broke out in 2014.

Zelenskiy’s office said the Ukrainian president told Putin that further steps were needed to free Ukrainian citizens being held in eastern Ukraine, Crimea and Russia.

Earlier today, Pope Francis upheld a ceasefire agreement reached by the so-called Contact Group for settlement of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. “I understand that a new ceasefire concerning the Donbass area was recently decided in Minsk by members of the Tripartite Contact Group,” he said during the Sunday Angelus.

