Public debt in UK exceeds 100% for first time since the 60s

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government borrowing in the UK in May is predicted to have hit 55.2 billion – nearly nine times higher than in the same month a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Public sector debt at the end of May 2020 was 100.9% of gross domestic product, the first time that debt as a percentage of GDP has exceeded 100% since the financial year ending March 1963, said the ONS.

The figure is slightly lower than the 62.1 billion of borrowing in April, according to the ONS, although the organisation also revised down that figure by 13.6 billion to 48.5 billion on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related