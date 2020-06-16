Prosecutors inform Madeleine McCann’s parents their daughter is dead

(FILE) - A file photograph dated 02 May 2012 shows Kate (L) and Gerry McCann (R) holding an age-progressed police image of their daughter Madeleine during a news conference to mark the 5th anniversary of their daughter Madeleine's disappearance, in London, Britain. . EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Madeleine McCann’s parents were told by a German prosecutor investigating the case that the authorities had “concrete evidence” she is dead.

Hans Christian Wolters said in a letter to Kate and Gerry McCann that with the information collated in the past years throughout extensive investigations which involved a number of authorities worldwide, that he has no doubt their daughter is dead, but he refused to give any of the reasons for reaching this conclusion.

Wolters told British media that “we rreally consider the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them we assume Madeleine is dead. But we can’t say why she is dead. It is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit, as opposed to just putting our cards on the table and tell them why we think she might be.”

The young girl has been missing since 2007 while on holiday with her family in Portugal.

