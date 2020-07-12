Priti Patel to unveil details on points-based immigration system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Home Secretary Priti Patel will declare Britain as “open for business” and ready to accept the “brightest global talent” when she unveils more details on the UK’s points-based immigration system.

The Home Secretary is set to release details on Monday about how the new system – which will come into effect on January 1, 2021 after freedom of movement ends – will operate.

It is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year, but aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

People who want to live and work in the UK will need to gain 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa.

Points will be awarded for key requirements like being able to speak English to a certain level, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold.

A health and care visa will provide a route for key health professionals to work in the UK, while a graduate route will allow international students to stay in the UK for at least two years after completing their studies.

