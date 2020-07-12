Priti Patel to unveil details on points-based immigration system
British Home Secretary Priti Patel will declare Britain as “open for business” and ready to accept the “brightest global talent” when she unveils more details on the UK’s points-based immigration system.
The Home Secretary is set to release details on Monday about how the new system – which will come into effect on January 1, 2021 after freedom of movement ends – will operate.
It is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year, but aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.
People who want to live and work in the UK will need to gain 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa.
Points will be awarded for key requirements like being able to speak English to a certain level, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold.
A health and care visa will provide a route for key health professionals to work in the UK, while a graduate route will allow international students to stay in the UK for at least two years after completing their studies.
