Prince Philip and royals to lead UK’s VJ Day commemorations

A file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (L) talk to a man in uniform after leaving St Martin-in-the-Fields church after attending a service to commemorate the 70th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day in London, Britain, 15 August 2015. The V-J Day marks the day on which Japan surrendered in WW II in 1945. EPA/JACK TAYLOR / POOL POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Elizabeth’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip and other senior royals will lead British commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, the government said on Wednesday.

Philip, who served in the British navy during the war and was on board the destroyer HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed, will feature in a photo montage of living veterans which will be shown on large screens in locations across the country for the Aug. 15 tributes.

His son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, will lead a national two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England while grandson Prince William will feature in a special BBC TV programme that will be broadcast on the day.

There will also be flypasts by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, over the four capitals of the United Kingdom.

“When the Second World War ended 75 years ago with the surrender of Japan, British soldiers, sailors and airmen were serving in the Far East, fighting hard to achieve victory – and were among the last to come home,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“On this anniversary I want to remember what we owe the veterans of the Far East campaign. They brought an end to the Second World War, they changed the course of history for the better, liberated South East Asia, and many paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related