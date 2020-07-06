Pret A Manger to cut 1,000 plus’ jobs and close 30 stores in the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pret A Manger, the food-to-go chain, has announced plans to cut 1,000 or more jobs and close 30 stores as it wrestles with a precipitous drop in UK sales.

Pano Christou, Pret’s chief executive, said on Monday that the chain faced a “significant restructuring of the business” and that job losses “could be 1,000 plus” unless it reached sales of 50 per cent to 60 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels by September.

Sales are roughly 25 per cent of normal levels and the company is burning through more than £20m in cash a month.

Pret has been acutely affected by the coronavirus crisis as its business model — to cater convenient food to commuters and office workers — has come under siege from the mass change in working patterns. Most of its target consumers are working from home with few expecting to return to city centre offices before the end of the summer.

