President of Honduras says he is infected with coronavirus

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said late on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but did not immediately provide further details.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech.

Via Reuters

