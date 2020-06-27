Pregnant women have greater risk for severe COVID-19

epa08230263 A pregnant woman wearing a face mask walks on the street in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 February 2020. Manufacturing supply in China struggles due the Covid-19 outbreak, according to media reports. Shortages of suppliers, logistics networks and workers created difficulties and delays for factories that are trying to reopen. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pregnant women face an increased risk of severe coronavirus infections, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are 50% more likely to need intensive care and 70% more likely to be put on mechanical ventilators than non-pregnant women, although pregnant women did not have a higher risk of death, CDC researchers reported in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black pregnant women appear to be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus infection during pregnancy, the study also found. Earlier in the pandemic, researchers in China and Britain reported no extra risk for pregnant women.

But last month, a large study in Sweden found pregnant women infected with the virus were more than five times as likely to need intensive care and four times more likely to need invasive mechanical ventilation. The CDC study did not include data on how COVID-19 affects the outcomes of pregnancies.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related