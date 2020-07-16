Possible breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine development by Oxford University

epa08545787 A medical personnel wearing protection suit prepares an injection in the Intensive Care Unit at the Ain Shams field hospital in Cairo, Egypt, 14 July 2020. The field hospital was established in mid-June to receive covid-19 patients and has a capacity of 200 beds including eleven intensive care beds. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they have made a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Human trials are reported to have shown promising results after the team discovered the jab could provide “double protection” against the virus, according to Sky News.

Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have shown the vaccine stimulated the body to produce antibodies and T-cells, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph report that the discovery is promising because separate studies have suggested that antibodies may fade away within months while T-cells can stay in circulation for years. However the source cautioned that the results, while “extremely promising”, did not yet prove that the Oxford vaccine provides long-lasting immunity against Covid-19.

“I can tell you that we now know the Oxford vaccine covers both bases – it produces both a T cell and an antibody response,” the senior source told the Telegraph. “It’s the combination of these two that will hopefully keep people safe. “So far, so good. It’s an important moment. But we still have a long way to go.”

The vaccine is one of more than 100 in development as the coronavirus continues to spread – infecting more than 13 million people and killing at least 582,000.

