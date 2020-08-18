Preloader
News, Portugal

Portuguese President rescues two after kayak capsizes

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has helped rescue two women who came into difficulty at an Algarve beach when their kayak capsized. 

BBC reports that the president, 71, was pictured on Saturday swimming over to the kayakers who were struggling in the water. 

He later told reporters that the women had been swept by currents from a neighbouring beach into the bay.  President Rebelo de Sousa is currently on holiday in the Algarve in a bid to promote tourism there. 

Portugal’s economy relies heavily on its tourism industry, which has been hugely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC

Photo https://twitter.com/fhenriques

By Corporate Dispatch

