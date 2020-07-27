Portugal’s TAP to resume 40% of pre-COVID flights in September

27th July 2020

TAP aircraft engines cover with plastic foil remain grounded at Humberto Delgado airport closed for passenger traffic as part of the exceptional traffic measures to combat the epidemiological situation of Covid-19, in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portuguese airline TAP said on Monday it would resume 40% of its pre-coronavirus crisis operations in September, gradually restoring flights after travel demand collapsed in the pandemic.

TAP was forced to suspend almost all flights in April. It started resuming some international operations in May as lockdown measures were slowly lifted but, with little demand, the airline took a step back. It is now giving it another go.

TAP said it had about 500 weekly round-trip flights to various destinations scheduled for August and this was expected to rise to 700 in September.

“The list of routes and flights may be adjusted whenever circumstances require due to the evolution of restrictions in various countries, the pandemic, as well as demand,” TAP said.

TAP has incurred heavy losses in recent months, reporting a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros.

