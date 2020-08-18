Pope sends ventilators and scanners to needy hospitals in Brazil

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis continues to make his heartfelt appeal for generosity and solidarity for communities and countries hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic by personally leading the way through concrete acts of closeness and affection.

In a Statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Monday, the Pope’s charity announced that it will be shipping eight Draeger intensive care ventilators and 6 portable Fuji ultrasound scanners to needy hospitals in Brazil.

Cardinal Krajewski said that this, was possible through the generous commitment of Hope Association, an Italy-based non-profit group that helps needy children and communities.

These medical devices will be delivered to hospitals in Brazil chosen by the Apostolic Nunciature, so that “this gesture of Christian solidarity and charity can really help the poorest and neediest people”.

On several occasions, the Office of Papal Charities has mobilized medical material and equipment to be donated to many health facilities in situations of emergency and poverty around the world so that many human lives are treated and saved.

After the United States, Brazil has the world’s worst coronavirus scenario, reporting more than 3.3 million cases and close to 108,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

