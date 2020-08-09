Pope Francis urges international solidarity with Lebanon

Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he leads the Sunday Angelus Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis has urged international solidarity with Lebanon, following the explosion that devastated the capital of Beirut this week.

“Last Tuesday’s catastrophe calls on all of us, starting with the Lebanese people, to work together for the common good of this beloved country,” he said. He also called on church leaders in Lebanon to lead by example.

The church in Lebanon should stay close to the people in their hour of need, with “solidarity and compassion”, he said, speaking after weekly prayers in Saint Peter’s Square.

“I also renew my appeal for generous help from the international community.

His words came as French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a UN-backed virtual conference with world leaders including Donald Trump to generate support and financial aid for Lebanon in the wake of the blast.

See also: France to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

Read more via Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related