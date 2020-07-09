Poll shows Partit Laburista’s lead over PN stands at 15%, 4% more than 2017 election

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A MISCO poll for CD eNEWS Agency conducted between the the 1st and 2nd July indicates that the gap between the two parties has widened from 11% to 15% since the 2017 elections. Robert Abela has a lead of 45 percentage points over Adrian Delia as to who voters believe is more suitable to be Malta’s Prime Minister.

VOTING INTENTIONS

When asked who respondents would vote for if an election were held tomorrow, 56.5% stated that they would be voting for the Labour Party, 41.5% stated that they would vote for the Nationalist Party. The small parties garner between them 2% of the vote. 20% of respondents stated that they do not intend to vote.

If one analyses this result by the way they voted in the 2017 elections, they appear to be split equally between the two parties, clearly indicating a level of disgruntlement with both of them to the same extent and that there does not appear to be a willingness to shift to the smaller parties.

The poll results also indicate a net shift from the Labour Party to the Nationalist Party of 2%. 11% of 2017 PN voters and 8% of 2017 Labour Party voters regret the way they voted in the last general elections.

These two results all point to a widening of the gap between the two parties by four percentage points since 2017.

PRIME MINISTER

To the question as to who would be the more suitable Prime Minister of Malta, 56% mentioned Robert Abela while 11% mentioned Adrian Delia. 33% of respondents did not express a preference. Robert Abela’s lead over Adrian Delia is larger than average among males and among persons aged 44 years and under.

ISSUES

Respondents were also asked what they consider the most important issue facing the country. Topping the list is the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned by 36% of respondents. 15% of respondents mentioned corruption, 12% mentioned immigration and 8% mentioned the economy.

Although the pandemic is the major issue amongst all demographic segments, it is more so among females and among persons aged 44 years and less.

For persons aged 45 years and more, corruption and immigration acquire more significance. The economy acquires more significance for persons aged 35 years to 54 years.

The Labour Party enjoys a 29 percentage point lead over the Nationalist Party on the question as to which party is best to resolve these national issues.

With regard to the major personal issue being faced by respondents, responses were varied. Topping the list is the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions with 11% of mentions. 8% of respondents mentioned unemployment and 7% mentioned financial problems. Overall, 23% of respondents mentioned economic issues.

As to which party is best to resolve these personal issues, the Labour Party enjoys a 14 percentage point lead over the Nationalist Party.

TECHNICAL NOTE

This survey was conducted among a random sample of 400 respondents. Interviews were conducted on the telephone by trained interviewers between the 1st and 2nd July under the direct supervision of MISCO coordinators. Respondents were selected using the random digit dialling method. A sample of 400 provides a margin of error within +/- 5%.

Data was weighted according to age and gender. Weighting is used to adjust the results of a study to bring them more in line with what is known about a population.

CD eNEWS Agency is a division of CI Consulta

