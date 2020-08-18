Polish firm starts production of first-in-world medicine for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The production of the first batch of the first in the world medicine for COVID-19 began on Tuesday, Biomed Lublin, the pharmaceutical company based in Lublin, eastern Poland, announced.

The morning press conference “Start of the production of Polish drug for COVID-19” also included a presentation of the Polish and global research about the treatment of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with the antibodies.

The first batch of the drug will be used for the clinical trials, the company reported.

Participants of the press conference called for the European Union to create plasma banks and increase funds on gathering and storing plasma with the antibodies.

The treatment of COVID-19 with the use of the antibodies was researched in the US by a team led by Eric Salazar. The study has shown that such treatment gives good results in serious cases. They have tested 316 severe or even critically ill patients who received plasma from people who got through the infection.

