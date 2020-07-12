Polish election exit poll projects narrow victory for incumbent Andrzej Duda
Notes from Poland quotes an exit poll for today’s presidential election in Poland which shows a narrow victory for the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda over his centrist challenger Rafał Trzaskowski.
“The Ipsos poll, released as voting closed at 9 p.m., puts Duda on 50.4%, ahead of Trzaskowski on 49.6%. However, given the narrow distance between the two, and the poll’s margin of error of 2 percentage points, nothing will be confirmed until official results are announced over the next two days.”
Turnout was 68.9%, according to the poll.
