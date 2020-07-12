Polish election exit poll projects narrow victory for incumbent Andrzej Duda

epa08511051 Polish President and candidate for Poland's president of main rulling party Law and Justice (PiS) Andrzej Duda (C) attends his meeting with the inhabitants of Skoczow, Poland, 26 June 2020. Poland will hold its presidential election on 28 June 2020. Poles will be able to vote in polling stations with adherence to a strict sanitary regime, or by postal vote. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Election exit poll projects narrow victory for incumbent Andrzej Duda.

Notes from Poland quotes an exit poll for today’s presidential election in Poland which shows a narrow victory for the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda over his centrist challenger Rafał Trzaskowski.

“The Ipsos poll, released as voting closed at 9 p.m., puts Duda on 50.4%, ahead of Trzaskowski on 49.6%. However, given the narrow distance between the two, and the poll’s margin of error of 2 percentage points, nothing will be confirmed until official results are announced over the next two days.”

Turnout was 68.9%, according to the poll.

