Polish-Czech border to reopen today

The Polish-Czech border will fully reopen on Monday, June 29, due to the improvement in the coronavirus epidemic-related situation in Silesia, southern Poland, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller wrote on Twitter.

Mr Müller added that the Polish PM had received this information from his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. He also said that the border would be fully open and that all earlier restrictions would be lifted.

On Saturday afternoon, PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the epidemic situation in Silesia had been improving and added that one could expect both the binding restrictions and obligatory quarantine to be lifted.

The Czech Republic restored normal border traffic and lifted border controls on internal borders of the Schengen zone in mid-June but this decision had not applied to all areas. Poland’s Silesia was recognised as an area with a high epidemic threat and was not covered by the June 15 decision.

