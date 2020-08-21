Polish climate minister tests positive for coronavirus another minister in isolation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revelead, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant.

“Unfortunately, my second coronavirus test was positive. I feel good. I am in isolation at home with my family,” Kurtyka wrote on Twitter.

Polish weekly Wprost said on its website on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources, that Piotr Naimski, the minister in charge of key energy infrastructure, had been infected with COVID-19.

“The minister is sick and in isolation,” Naimski’s assistant said in an e-mailed response to Reuters but declined to provide more details, including whether he has coronavirus.

Naimski, 69, and Kurtyka, 47, both took part in talks last week between the government and coal mining trade unions on a restructuring plan for the industry.

The state assets ministry said it turned out later that one of the participants had the coronavirus and so further talks this week had to be cancelled.

Naimski has worked closely with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party and Poland’s most powerful politician. It is unclear whether the two men have met recently.

Poland reported 767 new infections on Thursday, bringing its total cases to 59,378, with a death toll of 1,925.

