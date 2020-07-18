Polish Central Bank predicts decrease in foreign workers in Poland by 2022

A general view from the 35th floor of Warsaw Trade Tower onto downtown Warsaw, Poland. EPA/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of foreigners working in Poland will decrease in 2020-2022 to around 1 million from 1.15 million a year ago, according to estimates by the National Bank of Poland (NBP) announced.

NBP added that the number of Ukrainian workers is expected to decline slightly over the projection horizon. Most foreign workers in Poland come from Ukraine, totalling 900,000.

Read more via PolandIn/PAP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related