Polish airlines LOT to resume international flights on July 1

A passenger aircraft of Polish Airline LOT arrives from Warsaw to the airport Lech Walesa in Gdansk, Poland. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish national airline PLL LOT will resume international flights on July 1, it announced, almost four months after suspending them to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

State-controlled LOT said its first destinations will include Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Greece and Spain. The carrier suspended flights abroad on March 13 when the government closed Poland’s borders to foreigners as part of its coronavirus lockdown.

Poland, a country of 38 million people, reported 30,701 COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday, including 1,286 deaths. It has seen a recent resurgence in infections, mostly centred around coal mines in the south of the country.

The government has been progressively loosening restrictions on public life, with shopping centres, hotels and restaurants all reopening in May.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related