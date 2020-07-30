Police raids against human trafficking in Germany

30th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/GERMAN FEDERAL POLICE / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the German Federal Police shows officers during a search in Marl, Germany, 30 July 2020.

Police officers enforced search warrants in the German cities Villingen-Schwenningen, Wuppertal, Marl, Buxtehude, Brannenburg and Itzehoe.

The raids are directed against a group of perpetrators on suspicion of the joint commercial and gang-based smuggling of foreigners into a crime involving misuse of identity documents.

 

Via EPA-EFE/GERMAN FEDERAL POLICE

