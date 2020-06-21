Police attacked, shops vandalised during violent clashes in Stuttgart
More than 12 police officers were injured and 20 people detained after street fights in the German city of Stuttgart that broke out early Sunday, local Police said.
Groups of people have smashed shop windows, looted and attacked police vehicles in central Stuttgart during hours of night-time disturbances.
German police say more than a dozen police officers were hurt during the violence, in south-west Germany.
A number of social media users uploaded video clips on Twitter showing gangs vandalising shops and throwing big stones and other objects at police vehicles.
Stuttgart police say the violence began after police stopped a number of young people over suspected drug abuse.
This appears to have sparked an aggressive reaction.
More than 200 police were seen throughout the night in the affected areas to deal with the situation.
via BBC
