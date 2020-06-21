Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Police attacked, shops vandalised during violent clashes in Stuttgart

21st June 2020

Police officers stand next to a damaged police car in the downtown shopping area of Stuttgart, southern Germany, 21 June 2020. According to local police, several hundreds of rioting youths vandalized and looted dozens of shops in the center of Stuttgart, the capital of the prosperous federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, overnight. The rioters also hurled rocks at police officers until the situation calmed down around 3 am. Authorities have yet to provide an explanation about what exactly sparked the unrest. EPA-EFE/KOHLS

More than 12 police officers were injured and 20 people detained after street fights in the German city of Stuttgart that broke out early Sunday, local Police said.

Groups of people have smashed shop windows, looted and attacked police vehicles in central Stuttgart during hours of night-time disturbances.

German police say more than a dozen police officers were hurt during the violence, in south-west Germany.

A number of social media users uploaded video clips on Twitter showing gangs vandalising shops and throwing big stones and other objects at police vehicles.

Stuttgart police say the violence began after police stopped a number of young people over suspected drug abuse.

This appears to have sparked an aggressive reaction.

More than 200 police were seen throughout the night in the affected areas to deal with the situation.

