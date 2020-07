People visit a street market at the Polish-German border in Lubieszyn, northwestern Poland. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

Poland’s registered unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in June compared with 6.0% in May, statistics office data showed on Thursday, below analysts’ expectations of 6.2%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 1.027 million last month.

