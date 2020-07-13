Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda (C) with his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (L) and daughter Kinga Duda (R) gives statement after initial exit polls in Polish Presidential elections in Pultusk, Poland, 12 July 2020. According to initiall exit polls, Polish President Andrzej Duda has won percent 50.4 percent of votes and Civic Coalition candidate and Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski has won 49.6 percent of votes in the second round of presidential elections in Poland. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 51.2% of the vote according National Electoral Commission data released on Monday. The head of the Commission told a news conference that remaining votes that were still to be calculated would not change the result significantly.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), received 48.8% of the vote.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related