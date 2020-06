Passengers wear protective face masks after arriving from Krakow at the airport Lech Walesa in Gdansk, Poland. After a break caused by the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Poland, the country resumed domestic air traffic. Travelers are subject to new safety rules, including temperature measurements and the obligation to wear masks. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

Poland will allow aircraft to fly with all their seats occupied as of July 1, Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz announced.

Poland has been easing lockdown restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and opened its borders with other European Union countries on June 13.

