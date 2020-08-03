Poland to enforce virus regulations in shops

3rd August 2020

A sign 'Don't touch exhibits, Don't do that' at the Technical Museum in Szczecin, Poland. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s health minister said police health authorities would start checks in shops this week to see if people are following regulations to keep their mouths and noses covered.

“This week we are starting inspections in shops…(to see) whether clients are wearing masks, whether the staff are wearing masks,” Lukasz Szumowski told Polish public radio.

In recent days, a rapid rise of coronavirus infections has been recorded in Poland. On Sunday, the Health Ministry informed the public of another 548 confirmed infections and ten deaths. In total, there are 10,454 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

