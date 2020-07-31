Poland reports record high coronavirus cases for second day

31st July 2020

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment with a patient infected with the coronavirus disease at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski

Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the second day in a row on Friday, with 657 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry reported seven new deaths, with a total of 45,688 reported coronavirus cases and 1,716 deaths.

Of the new cases, 227 were in the Silesia region, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.

