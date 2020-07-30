UPDATED: Poland reports highest daily rise in coronavirus cases, expecting “high numbers” in coming days

A barrel organ player wears a protective face mask while busking on Market Square during the coronavirus pandemic in the Old Town of Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANKSKI

Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 615 new infections, according to the health ministry’s Twitter account.

The health ministry also announced the deaths of a further 15 people.

Poland has reported a total of 45,031 infections and 1,709 deaths so far.

Poland expects “high numbers” of new coronavirus cases in the coming days, the Health Ministry said after it reported on Thursday its highest daily rise in new infections since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry spokesman said that two regions in southern Poland, including the Silesia coal mining one, are mostly responsible for the jump in daily cases on Thursday

Earlier, government spokesman Piotr Muller said Poland may reinstate quarantine for people coming back from some countries.

“We are considering introducing a quarantine for particular countries from the European Union and from outside of the European Union,” Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said earlier, also quoting Muller, that the government is considering a quarantine for people coming back from Spain amid continuing worries about the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing Spain and France as countries triggering concerns about the coronavirus, Muller said the government may announce its decision within days if the epidemic spikes in a particular country.

