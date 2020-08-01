Poland registers its highest number of new coronavirus cases

1st August 2020

A monument of Polish soccer player Gerard Cieslik is adorned with a facial mask in Chorzow, southern Poland. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row on Saturday, with 658 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

Reuters reports more than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.
The ministry also reported five new deaths.

Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

UAE tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

1st August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Saturday 1st August 2020

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Forest fire near Zaragoza

1st August 2020

Argentina extends coronavirus lockdown as cases increase

1st August 2020

Kuwait bans flights to several ‘high risk’ countries

1st August 2020

Antwerp urges visitors to stay away after new spike in cases

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Social distancing on the Dutch beaches

1st August 2020

Coronavirus cases surge in the West Bank

1st August 2020

The number of COVID-19 infections in Libya has risen to 3,621

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: