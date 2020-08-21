Poland plans extending travel ban to 63 countries, including Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new draft regulation of the Council of Ministers, extends the list of countries banned from passenger air traffic with Poland from 44 to 63 countries.

The current no-fly regulation is valid until August 25 and covers 44 countries.

“Due to the risk of spreading SARS CoV-2 virus infections, it is necessary to exercise the right to introduce air traffic bans. This is needed for the safety of the Republic of Poland, in order to minimize the threat to public health. The current regulation of the Council of Ministers of August 11, 2020, on air traffic bans will expire at the end of August 25, 2020. Due to the announcement of an epidemic in the Republic of Poland, it is necessary to introduce air traffic bans in relation to international flights after the above date,” says the legislation.

Removed from the list of banned countries would be: China, Russia, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

Added to the list of banned countries and territories would be: Aruba, Belize, Venezuela, Gibraltar, Monaco, Belgium, Spain, Libya, French Polynesia, Albania, the Philippines, Gambia, India, Lebanon, Malta, Namibia, Paraguay, San Marino, Romania, Sint Maarten, Guam, Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Faroe Islands.

The new regulation would be in force from August 26 to September 8.

