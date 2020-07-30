Poland mulls quarantine for people coming back from some countries

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment with a patient infected with the coronavirus disease at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland increased by 247 since 28 June and reached 34,154, the Ministry of Health said on 29 June morning. Another six people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,444. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland may reinstate quarantine for people coming back from some countries, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Thursday.

“We are considering introducing a quarantine for particular countries from the European Union and from outside of the European Union,” Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said earlier, also quoting Muller, that the government is considering a quarantine for people coming back from Spain amid continuing worries about the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing Spain and France as countries triggering concerns about the coronavirus, Muller said the government may announce its decision within days if the epidemic spikes in a particular country.

Poland is also experiencing a resurgence in the number of coronavirus infections. On Saturday the number hit 584, the second-highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health ministry blamed the rise mainly on outbreaks in coal mines and said the number of new infections may fall next week to around 300 daily, thoungh the government is bracing for a second wave of infections.

On Wednesday the ministry reported 512 new cases bringing the total number to 44,416. So far there have been 1,694 documented deaths from COVID-19 in the country of 38 million.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related