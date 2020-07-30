Poland mulls quarantine for people coming back from some countries

30th July 2020

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment with a patient infected with the coronavirus disease at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland increased by 247 since 28 June and reached 34,154, the Ministry of Health said on 29 June morning. Another six people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,444. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland may reinstate quarantine for people coming back from some countries, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Thursday.

“We are considering introducing a quarantine for particular countries from the European Union and from outside of the European Union,” Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said earlier, also quoting Muller, that the government is considering a quarantine for people coming back from Spain amid continuing worries about the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing Spain and France as countries triggering concerns about the coronavirus, Muller said the government may announce its decision within days if the epidemic spikes in a particular country.

Poland is also experiencing a resurgence in the number of coronavirus infections. On Saturday the number hit 584, the second-highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health ministry blamed the rise mainly on outbreaks in coal mines and said the number of new infections may fall next week to around 300 daily, thoungh the government is bracing for a second wave of infections.

On Wednesday the ministry reported 512 new cases bringing the total number to 44,416. So far there have been 1,694 documented deaths from COVID-19 in the country of 38 million.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Turkey approves social media law critics say will silence dissent

30th July 2020

Belarus suspects Russian mercenaries preparing acts of terrorism

30th July 2020

The US House of Representatives orders all members and staff to wear masks

30th July 2020

UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister says

30th July 2020

Poland mulls quarantine for people coming back from some countries

30th July 2020

Mainland China reports 105 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

30th July 2020

Sweden lifts travel curbs to Norway and Denmark

30th July 2020

Italy registers 289 new cases of coronavirus

30th July 2020

Self-isolation period in England ‘to be extended to 10 days’, concern over second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe

30th July 2020

Germany begins mass coronavirus testing at airports

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: