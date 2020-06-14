Poland ‘invaded’ the Czech Republic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland has admitted to briefly invading the Czech Republic last month in what the Polish Defence Ministry described as a “misunderstanding”.

Polish troops guarding the frontier as part of coronavirus measures took up positions by a chapel on the Czech side of the border. They apparently stayed there for several days.

The soldiers prevented Czech visitors from accessing the site.

Czech authorities eventually intervened by contacting Warsaw.

The incident took place in north-eastern Moravia, in an area that forms part of the historical land of Silesia – part of which extends into today’s Czech Republic.

Poland has described the incident as a mistake, although the Czech Foreign Ministry has said it has yet to receive an official explanation.

