Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

1st August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA

Polish authorities attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the plaque commemorating the signing of the order to start the Warsaw Uprising, at Filtrowa street in Warsaw, Poland, on 01 August 2020.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising which started on 01 August 1944 as the biggest resistance operation in Nazi-occupied Europe.

Initially intended to last several days, it continued for over two months before being suppressed by the Germans.

76th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Photo EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA

The uprising claimed the lives of about 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians. After the uprising failed, the Nazis expelled the remaining inhabitants from the city and methodically blew it up, destroying it almost completely.

 

Via EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA

Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

