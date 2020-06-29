PM Johnson admits coronavirus has been ‘a disaster’ for the UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britons were significantly fatter than people in most of the rest of Europe, admitting he had lost weight after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Times Radio, Johnson said: “I have taken a very libertarian stance on obesity but actually when you look at the numbers, when you look at the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service), compare, I’m afraid this wonderful country of ours to other European countries, we are significantly fatter than most others, apart from the Maltese for some reason. It is an issue.”

“Everybody knows that this is a tough one, but I think it’s something we all need to address.”

Johnson did some press ups to show he was “as fit as a butcher’s dog” in an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, just months after he fought for his life in hospital against the coronavirus.

He added, the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom and while the government would look at what went wrong it was not the right time to have an inquiry into missteps.

“This has been a disaster,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock.”

Johnson, who spent time in intensive care battling COVID-19, said the government owed it to all those who have died and suffered to look at exactly “what went wrong and when”.

“I totally understand that and we will. I happen to think that the moment is not right now, … when everybody is flat out, I don’t think the moment is right now for consecrating a huge amount of official time to all of that.

“But we are learning lessons the whole time.”

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related