PM Abela calls MCESD meeting in view of recent Covid-19 development

4th August 2020
Prime Minister Robert Abela has called a meeting of the Malta Economic and Social Committee to be held this Thursday, to discuss Malta’s position in the light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that this decision was taken after Dr Abela listened to the wish expressed by social partners for more information related to the current situation and for a discussion on the way forward.

Government said that it is committed to continue discussions with the Medical Association of Malta and other unions, while it will be providing a “factural update” during Thursday’s meeting.

Government has re-iterated that the situation is “absolutely under control” and assures that the right decisions will continue to be taken to ensure a balance between the health of the population and that of the economy, on which our quality of lives depends.

