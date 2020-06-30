Pippo Inzaghi steers Benevento in Serie A

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former AC Milan and Juventus striker and goal scoring machine, now coach, Filippo Inzaghi has steered his Southern Italian team Benevento back to the Serie A despite seven games yet to be played in the country’s second division.

Despite playing most of the match in ten following an early sending off, Benevento secured the points with a strike by Marco Sau on the 71st minute mark.

While the first automatic promotion spot had largely been secured by the yellow-reds, having accumulated a significant a massive advantage over the rivals even before the halting of sport due to the coronavirus, the race for the second spot is likely to go down to the wire with a number of teams separated by just a few points. Currently, Crotone and Cittadella sit in second place with 52 points each, a massive 24 points behind the leaders.

