Pipeline blast halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece

27th July 2020

File photo by /ROBERT GHEMENT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An explosion damaged a pipeline in southwestern Bulgaria early on Monday, halting transit of Russian natural gas through Bulgaria to Greece, the head state gas company Bulgartransgaz said.

Vladimir Malinov said that there were no casualties from the accident. Some 200 metres of the pipeline near the village of Kulata near the border with Greece were destroyed and the company was already working to repair it.

The reasons for the accident are yet to be fully investigated, but Malkonov said a technical problem was the most likely reason.

Bulgaria transports about 3 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to Greece a year.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

British junior health minister says government watching the situation in Germany and France

27th July 2020

Russia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late April

27th July 2020

Bavaria to set up COVID-19 test centres at border crossings, train stations

27th July 2020

Pipeline blast halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece

27th July 2020

Spain’s Catalonia to take stricter measures if coronavirus situation does not improve

27th July 2020

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

27th July 2020

Ryanair will not cut UK-Spain flights due to British quarantine

27th July 2020

Germany against US push to let Russia back into G7

27th July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

27th July 2020

Hanna pummels Texas coast with strong winds, heavy rain

27th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: