Norwegian artist Kjell Elvis performs at the start of his challenge of the world’s longest Elvis Presley singing marathon in Oslo, Norway, 23 July 2020.

His plan is to perform continuously for 50 hours, ending Saturday morning 25 July.

Via EPA-EFE/Fredrik Hagen

