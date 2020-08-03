Photo Story: Wildfires in California

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant on the Apple Fire in Banning, California USA.

The fire has burned more than 20,000 acres since it started on Friday in Riverside County.

More than 1,300 firefighters, backed by helicopters and water-dumping planes, have been tackling the blaze dubbed the Apple Fire.

Parts of the fire are on steep, rugged hillsides, making it hard for fire engines to reach.

Around 7,800 residents have been told to evacuate the area.

Via EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related