Photo Story: Wildfires in California

3rd August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant on the Apple Fire in Banning, California USA.

The fire has burned more than 20,000 acres since it started on Friday in Riverside County.

More than 1,300 firefighters, backed by helicopters and water-dumping planes, have been tackling the blaze dubbed the Apple Fire.

Parts of the fire are on steep, rugged hillsides, making it hard for fire engines to reach.

Around 7,800 residents have been told to evacuate the area.

 

Via EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Portugal’s tourism sector still devastated by coronavirus in June

3rd August 2020

Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

3rd August 2020

French manufacturing picks up in July but new orders stagnate

3rd August 2020

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Mass in the Netherlands

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Wildfires in California

3rd August 2020

Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

3rd August 2020

German factories post first growth in activity since Dec 2018

3rd August 2020

UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: