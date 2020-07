A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire at the Bolsa Chica wetlands area of Huntington Beach, California USA. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire at the Bolsa Chica wetlands area of Huntington Beach, California USA.

The fire at the ecological reserve caused the evacuation of nearby homes and structures.

Via EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related