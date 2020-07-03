Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

Photo Story: US President Trump participates in Spirit of America Showcase

3rd July 2020

PHOTO: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump swings a baseball bat made by Texas Timber Bat Company, while participating in the ‘Spirit of America Showcase’, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 July 2020.

The event is a showing of American products ahead of 04 July Independence Day.

Trump has declared the US economy is ‘roaring back’ after news of a fall in unemployment nationwide. The results come as states across the country have been gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions. While 4.8m jobs were added in June, parts of the country have also experienced record numbers of new coronavirus cases.

EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

