Photo Story: US Carrier Strike Group 5 conducts operations in the South China Sea

Photo EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows aircraft from Carrier Air Wings 5 and 17 fly in formation over the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force, in the South China Sea.

The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force.

A handout photo made available by the US Navy showsaircraft from Carrier Air Wings (CVW) 5 and 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force, in the South China Sea. EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels / HANDOUT

 

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows an aircraft from Carrier Air Wings 5 and 17 fly in formation near the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea

 

Via EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols / HANDOUT

