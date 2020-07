Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the fire department work in the area where a small plane caught fire in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

A plane that was allegedly carrying drugs caught fire when it landed on a highway in the south-eastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, a tourist region nestled in the Mexican Caribbean.

Via EPA-EFE/Str

Like this: Like Loading...

Related